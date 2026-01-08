Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.43, Zacks reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.
Commercial Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $26,847,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,521,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 44.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 310,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 36.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 819,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 217,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 942.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 171,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.
In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.
