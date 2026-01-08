Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,965,000 after purchasing an additional 399,263 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,632,000 after buying an additional 744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,443,000 after buying an additional 46,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

