Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.13% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute
In related news, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 641,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,379.21. This represents a 5.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 415,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,143. This represents a 10.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 89,100 shares of company stock worth $150,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.
