Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Get Rezolute alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rezolute

Rezolute Stock Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute

In related news, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 641,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,379.21. This represents a 5.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 415,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,143. This represents a 10.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 89,100 shares of company stock worth $150,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.