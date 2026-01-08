Barclays Upgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to “Strong-Buy”

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 9.58%.The firm had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,993 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 888,010 shares in the company, valued at $81,839,001.60. This represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 894,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,049.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 54,791 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,020,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

