Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $10,006,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.31, for a total value of $10,292,400.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total value of $10,954,400.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.67, for a total transaction of $8,016,750.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $8,437,250.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $9,033,000.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $245.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $459.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.74.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded COIN to Buy, highlighting infrastructure revenue growth and driving renewed investor interest in Coinbase’s higher?margin products. Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Goldman Sachs upgraded COIN to Buy, highlighting infrastructure revenue growth and driving renewed investor interest in Coinbase’s higher?margin products. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages (Bernstein, Monness) reiterated/initiated Buy ratings, reinforcing bullish analyst coverage and supporting flows into the stock. Bernstein Keeps Buy

Multiple brokerages (Bernstein, Monness) reiterated/initiated Buy ratings, reinforcing bullish analyst coverage and supporting flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s ecosystem adoption expands: an external fintech (OwlTing) announced integration with Coinbase’s x402 standard, which could accelerate real?world payments and merchant on?ramps for Coinbase tech. OwlTing Integration

Coinbase’s ecosystem adoption expands: an external fintech (OwlTing) announced integration with Coinbase’s x402 standard, which could accelerate real?world payments and merchant on?ramps for Coinbase tech. Positive Sentiment: Strategic wins: Coinbase’s 2025 push (S&P 500 inclusion, 10 acquisitions including Deribit, MiCA approval) are longer?term positives for scale, diversification and regulatory clearance in Europe. S&P 500 & Acquisitions

Strategic wins: Coinbase’s 2025 push (S&P 500 inclusion, 10 acquisitions including Deribit, MiCA approval) are longer?term positives for scale, diversification and regulatory clearance in Europe. Neutral Sentiment: Management is pitching 2026 as an inflection toward a “global market operator” beyond exchange trading — strategic narrative that can justify multiple valuation paths but will take time to prove. Strategy Shift Article

Management is pitching 2026 as an inflection toward a “global market operator” beyond exchange trading — strategic narrative that can justify multiple valuation paths but will take time to prove. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase researchers warned about quantum?computing risks to Bitcoin security; this raises long?term technology risk awareness but is not an immediate revenue threat. Quantum Risk

Coinbase researchers warned about quantum?computing risks to Bitcoin security; this raises long?term technology risk awareness but is not an immediate revenue threat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong warned China’s decision to pay interest on its digital yuan could give China a payments advantage and hurt dollar?pegged stablecoins — a policy/competitive risk that could pressure US stablecoin adoption and margins. Armstrong on Digital Yuan

CEO Brian Armstrong warned China’s decision to pay interest on its digital yuan could give China a payments advantage and hurt dollar?pegged stablecoins — a policy/competitive risk that could pressure US stablecoin adoption and margins. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: CEO Brian Armstrong and a director disclosed large share sales (early January), which can sap near?term sentiment even if routine. SEC Form 4

Insider sales: CEO Brian Armstrong and a director disclosed large share sales (early January), which can sap near?term sentiment even if routine. Negative Sentiment: Regional operational headwinds: Coinbase paused local fiat rails in Argentina and faces other country?level blockages, illustrating execution/regulatory friction in new markets. Argentina Fiat Halt

Regional operational headwinds: Coinbase paused local fiat rails in Argentina and faces other country?level blockages, illustrating execution/regulatory friction in new markets. Negative Sentiment: Technical/flow pressure: chart patterns (death cross) and recent bitcoin weakness have prompted caution among technical traders, contributing to downward momentum. Technical Concerns

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Featured Stories

