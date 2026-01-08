Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Position Lowered by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $40.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

