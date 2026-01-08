iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,502 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $290,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

