Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Major Shareholder Voss Capital, Lp Buys 181,121 Shares of Stock

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 181,121 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,562,862.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 9,625,009 shares in the company, valued at $136,193,877.35. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp bought 44,991 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $640,221.93.

Shares of FLYW opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -724.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $294,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

