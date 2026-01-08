HB Wealth Management LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 165.2% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $224.69 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

