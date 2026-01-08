TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRIP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on TripAdvisor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

TripAdvisor Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,416,019 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $120,585,000 after buying an additional 1,445,607 shares during the last quarter. Certares Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 177.3% in the second quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,654 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,629,098 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 912,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,210,903 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,949,000 after acquiring an additional 972,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

