Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Up 23.6% – Should You Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 339 and last traded at GBX 335. Approximately 8,143,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,708,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 549.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The stock has a market cap of £393.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

