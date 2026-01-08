OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OneStream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Get OneStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OS

OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 2.04. OneStream has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OneStream

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 206,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,438.81. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,571 shares of company stock worth $1,532,094. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneStream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneStream in the second quarter worth about $179,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in OneStream by 9,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,989,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,548 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,266,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,354 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,882,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,250,000.

OneStream News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting OneStream this week:

About OneStream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.