OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OneStream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.
OneStream Stock Performance
OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at OneStream
In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 206,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,438.81. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,571 shares of company stock worth $1,532,094. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneStream
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneStream in the second quarter worth about $179,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in OneStream by 9,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,989,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,548 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,266,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,354 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,882,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,250,000.
OneStream News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting OneStream this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hg Capital agreed to acquire OneStream for $6.4 billion in an all-cash deal that pays $24.00 per share (a ~31% premium to the pre-announcement close). This is the primary catalyst for the recent large upward move. OneStream Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Hg for $6.4 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares spiked ~25–28% on the buyout news as investors priced in the $24 cash consideration. OneStream (OS) Skyrockets 28% on $6.4-Billion Merger With Hg
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading was briefly halted for OS when the acquisition news was pending — a routine event around material announcements that can concentrate volume and volatility when trading resumes.
- Neutral Sentiment: Some sell-side analysts have trimmed price targets even as they keep neutral/hold stances (TD Cowen and Rosenblatt set ~$24 targets); that limits further upside beyond the $24 deal price for public shareholders. TD Cowen hold / price target note
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms (Needham, Truist, Mizuho, Baird and others) downgraded OneStream from buy/strong-buy to hold after the deal — suggesting limited further upside for public holders and increasing near-term selling pressure. What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About OneStream
- Negative Sentiment: A law firm has opened a shareholder probe alleging the buyout price may not be fair to public shareholders, which can lead to litigation or pressure to improve terms and injects uncertainty around deal closing. Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether OneStream Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders
- Negative Sentiment: Insider timing questions: OneStream’s CRO exercised options and sold about $688k of shares shortly before the deal announcement, which raises governance/optics concerns that can weigh on sentiment. OneStream CRO Exercises Options, Sells $688,000 Weeks Before $6.4 Billion Buyout Deal
About OneStream
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneStream
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.