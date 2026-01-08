Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 43.3% – What’s Next?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) was up 43.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 970,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 276,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Up 43.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.01.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

