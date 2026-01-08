Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 58,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.64.
Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token. It also provides surveillance and video intelligence products, such as Omnicast, a monitoring and data analysis platform; Stratocast, a real-time video intelligence solution; body-worn cameras; in-car videos; Synergis Access Control, an open system that connects to a large selection of third-party access control devices; and automatic license plate recognition solutions, including Genetec Autovu and MobiLPR.
