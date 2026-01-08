BNB Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $885.57 or 0.00983070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $121.97 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 137,734,245 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 137,734,259.43. The last known price of BNB is 891.28919808 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3057 active market(s) with $2,313,995,346.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

