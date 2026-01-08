BNB Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $885.57 or 0.00983070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $121.97 billion and approximately $2.28 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 137,734,245 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 137,734,259.43. The last known price of BNB is 891.28919808 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3057 active market(s) with $2,313,995,346.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
