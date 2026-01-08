Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:TSM opened at $318.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $333.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has been lifting price targets and calling TSMC a leading beneficiary of the AI capex cycle; upgraded targets and record?high prints have supported the rally. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock: Wall Street Raises Price Targets as Shares Hit Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan and other brokers highlight TSMC’s dominant position in AI chip manufacturing (advanced nodes, capacity and margins), arguing competitors like Intel are unlikely to displace it soon — a structural bullish thesis for revenue and pricing power. TSMC Stock Can Keep Winning From AI, J.P. Morgan Says.
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s potential H200 shipments to China (if approved) could create a meaningful multi?year demand stream for TSMC given limited local Chinese capacity — a possible strong catalyst for incremental fab utilization. Why an NVIDIA Chip Could Supercharge TSMC’s Next Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish research is adding upside targets (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s $358 target), reinforcing analyst momentum and supporting investor conviction in further gains. Taiwan Semiconductor: The Ultimate AI Infrastructure Play With A $358 Target And +18% Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is operationally expanding in the U.S. (Arizona) and made a leadership change at TSMC Arizona as it scales U.S. operations — a strategic de?risking step but with near?term capex and execution considerations. TSMC Arizona Names New Treasurer as US Operations Expand
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains strong (majority “Buy”), which underpins medium?term sentiment but also raises the bar for future beats. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory moves (a recent one?year U.S. export license for equipment to TSMC’s China operations) removed an immediate bottleneck and supported recent gains, but this is contingent on evolving policy. Why Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Gaining Tuesday?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit?taking risks: the stock is trading near 52?week/all?time highs and analysts warn a premium multiple leaves little room for disappointment, prompting some investors to lock in gains. TSM Hits 52-Week High: Should You Hold the Stock or Book Profits?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and policy uncertainty remain material: potential Nvidia H200 sales to China require approvals and export rules can change quickly — a key downside risk that can reverse the upside scenario. Is It Too Late To Consider Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) After Its Strong Multi?Year Rally?
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
