Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $48,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $318.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $333.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

