Amp Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $195.05 million and approximately $62.85 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,813.52 or 0.99701665 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,720,006,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,571,807 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amp.xyz. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
