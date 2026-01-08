GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $5.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.0682.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $967.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $196.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 624,182 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,819,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 184,734 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,167,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in GoodRx by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

