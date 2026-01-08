Critical Comparison: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies -40.28% -73.48% -31.24% BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Freight Technologies and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

BingEx has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.34%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BingEx has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.08 -$5.60 million ($17.45) -0.12 BingEx $612.14 million 0.29 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -319.00

Freight Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freight Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BingEx beats Freight Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

