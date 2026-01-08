Comparing HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.38, indicating that its share price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maison Solutions and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Maison Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,324.50%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than HempAmericana.

This table compares Maison Solutions and HempAmericana”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.05 $1.17 million ($0.26) -1.22 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -4.89% -46.54% -6.80% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maison Solutions beats HempAmericana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

