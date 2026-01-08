Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,202 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,202 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

American Express Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $378.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($15.41). American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

