Head-To-Head Comparison: Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) versus BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and BuzzFeed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed $189.89 million 0.18 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sycamore Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BuzzFeed.

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed 0.06% -38.20% -16.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sycamore Entertainment Group and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BuzzFeed 1 1 0 0 1.50

BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given BuzzFeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.