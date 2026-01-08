Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CTO Sells $4,169,530.08 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 321,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $4,169,530.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,534,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,729.12. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 10th, Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Mina Rezk sold 26,468 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $361,023.52.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.4%
Shares of AEVA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.08. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.80.
Key Stories Impacting Aeva Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Aeva Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Selected by NVIDIA for DRIVE Hyperion integration — Aeva’s FMCW 4D LiDAR will be supported on NVIDIA’s autonomous-driving platform, giving the company a high-profile validation and clearer OEM pathway for Level 3/4 programs. Aeva Brings 4D LiDAR to NVIDIA’s Autonomous Driving Platform
- Positive Sentiment: New product unveiled at CES — Aeva introduced its Omni 4D LiDAR sensor, reinforcing commercialization progress and giving investors a tangible product milestone to pair with the NVIDIA selection. Aeva Technologies stock soars after unveiling Omni 4D LiDAR sensor
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy rally coverage — Multiple outlets report a large intraday jump after NVIDIA named Aeva a supplier, drawing retail and institutional attention and heavy call buying. Aeva Stock Jumps 31% on Nvidia Pick
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options flow — Call open interest spiked, signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify moves in either direction depending on follow-through and liquidity. (No direct article link)
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and analyst notes — Post-announcement pieces reassess AEVA’s valuation and upside if partnerships convert to revenue; consensus remains mixed with wide price-target dispersion. A Look At Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Valuation After NVIDIA And LG Innotek LiDAR Milestones
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by top executives — CEO, CTO and CFO disclosed significant share sales in early January (combined multimillion?dollar reductions). Those filings can pressure sentiment and fuel profit-taking despite the positive partnership news. Insider transaction summary and filings
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Aeva Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 122.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 92.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.
Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeva Technologies
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.