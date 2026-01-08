Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CTO Sells $4,169,530.08 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVAGet Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 321,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $4,169,530.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,534,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,729.12. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 10th, Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Mina Rezk sold 26,468 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $361,023.52.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of AEVA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.08. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 603.21% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Aeva Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Aeva Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Selected by NVIDIA for DRIVE Hyperion integration — Aeva’s FMCW 4D LiDAR will be supported on NVIDIA’s autonomous-driving platform, giving the company a high-profile validation and clearer OEM pathway for Level 3/4 programs. Aeva Brings 4D LiDAR to NVIDIA’s Autonomous Driving Platform
  • Positive Sentiment: New product unveiled at CES — Aeva introduced its Omni 4D LiDAR sensor, reinforcing commercialization progress and giving investors a tangible product milestone to pair with the NVIDIA selection. Aeva Technologies stock soars after unveiling Omni 4D LiDAR sensor
  • Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy rally coverage — Multiple outlets report a large intraday jump after NVIDIA named Aeva a supplier, drawing retail and institutional attention and heavy call buying. Aeva Stock Jumps 31% on Nvidia Pick
  • Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options flow — Call open interest spiked, signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify moves in either direction depending on follow-through and liquidity. (No direct article link)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and analyst notes — Post-announcement pieces reassess AEVA’s valuation and upside if partnerships convert to revenue; consensus remains mixed with wide price-target dispersion. A Look At Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Valuation After NVIDIA And LG Innotek LiDAR Milestones
  • Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by top executives — CEO, CTO and CFO disclosed significant share sales in early January (combined multimillion?dollar reductions). Those filings can pressure sentiment and fuel profit-taking despite the positive partnership news. Insider transaction summary and filings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 122.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 92.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA)

