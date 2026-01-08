Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CTO Sells $4,169,530.08 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 321,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $4,169,530.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,534,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,729.12. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Mina Rezk sold 26,468 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $361,023.52.

Shares of AEVA opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.08. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 603.21% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 122.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 92.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

