Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $2,534,750.04 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $2,534,750.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,269.38. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -821.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Multiple firms raised price targets (Goldman Sachs to $85, Morgan Stanley to $81, Chardan to $80), signaling renewed analyst optimism about Arrowhead's prospects and giving the share price directional upside.

Arrowhead released interim Phase 1/2a obesity data showing meaningful fat reductions and a combination result that nearly doubled four?month weight loss with tirzepatide — news that triggered investor interest and bullish media coverage.

Unusually heavy call?option activity and earlier intraday spikes indicate speculative/bullish positioning around the obesity data.

Some analysts and commentators flagged small sample sizes and incomplete datasets in the obesity update, meaning clinical significance and reproducibility remain uncertain until larger cohorts and full data are published.

Arrowhead filed to sell $500M of convertible senior notes due 2032 and $200M of common stock — a material capital raise that raises dilution and financing?cost concerns for equity holders.

Large insider sales by senior executives (multiple recent Form 4 filings showing significant share disposals) are adding to market concern about near?term selling pressure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

