Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $266.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.3333.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $256.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average of $243.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $177.35 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,840.20. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $247,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,808,000 after acquiring an additional 932,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,084,000 after acquiring an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 378,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

