Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.0540. Approximately 135,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 259,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLUE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,054,406 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 902,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 456,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 588.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 380,308 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 301.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 302,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

