Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,528 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

