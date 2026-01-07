Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.1575 and last traded at $5.1575. Approximately 23,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

