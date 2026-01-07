Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphatec (ATEC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC) in the last few weeks:
- 1/7/2026 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/10/2025 – Alphatec was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.
- 12/8/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/6/2025 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/2/2025 – Alphatec was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/1/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/17/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/11/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/10/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at $231,816,936. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,403,342 shares of company stock worth $69,816,381. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.
