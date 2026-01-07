Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphatec (ATEC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2026 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/10/2025 – Alphatec was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

12/8/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2025 – Alphatec was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/1/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Alphatec had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at $231,816,936. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,145,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816,936. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,403,342 shares of company stock worth $69,816,381. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alphatec Holdings Inc alerts:

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.