Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Sells $11,761.92 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 18,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $11,761.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,453,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,508.16. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Luke Evnin sold 11,915 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $7,625.60.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Luke Evnin sold 40,761 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $26,494.65.

On Friday, January 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 18,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $11,697.84.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Luke Evnin sold 24,962 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $15,476.44.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Luke Evnin sold 34,847 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $21,256.67.

On Monday, December 29th, Luke Evnin sold 108,606 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $66,249.66.

On Friday, December 26th, Luke Evnin sold 35,632 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $22,448.16.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Luke Evnin sold 16,310 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $10,601.50.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Luke Evnin sold 71,428 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $44,999.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Luke Evnin sold 59,307 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $40,921.83.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

HOWL stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 208,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,372. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOWL. Zacks Research lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

Featured Stories

