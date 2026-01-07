Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Gerrit Kazmaier Sells 3,759 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Gerrit Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $211.11. 1,599,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,164. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.22 and a 1-year high of $283.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.59.
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
