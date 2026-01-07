Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Gerrit Kazmaier Sells 3,759 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Gerrit Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $211.11. 1,599,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,164. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.22 and a 1-year high of $283.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,799,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,247,687,000 after purchasing an additional 684,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,674,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,328,959,000 after buying an additional 74,052 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,463,000 after buying an additional 1,882,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,761,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.59.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

