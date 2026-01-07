nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $179,682.81 in Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $179,682.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,597 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,812.47. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Sean Desmond sold 7,331 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $176,750.41.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $258,254.86.

nCino Stock Up 3.0%

nCino stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -140.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.55. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. William Blair raised nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 5,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

