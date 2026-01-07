Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Henry Pelish Sells 2,664 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry Pelish sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $258,860.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,336.96. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL stock traded up $9.62 on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. 895,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,373. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.32. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Nuvalent

CEO James Richard Porter sold 9,543 shares on Jan. 6 at an average $97.16 (≈ $927.2k); his post-sale holding was 278,629 shares (3.31% ownership drop).

CEO James Richard Porter sold 17,890 shares on Jan. 5 at an average $97.32 (≈ $1.74M); post-sale direct ownership 288,172 shares (5.85% ownership drop).

CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.16 (≈ $309.1k); post-sale holding 81,733 shares (3.75% ownership drop).

CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (≈ $412.2k); post-sale holding 84,914 shares (4.75% ownership drop).

Insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.16 (≈ $309.1k); post-sale holding 55,130 shares (5.46% ownership drop).

Christopher Durant Turner sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (≈ $412.2k); post-sale holding 58,311 shares (6.77% ownership drop).

Insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,589 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.16 (≈ $251.5k); post-sale holding 42,134 shares (5.79% ownership drop).

Deborah Ann Miller sold 4,363 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (≈ $424.6k); post-sale holding 44,723 shares (8.89% ownership drop).

Insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,664 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.17 (≈ $258.9k); post-sale holding 65,888 shares (3.89% ownership drop).

Henry E. Pelish sold 2,496 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (≈ $242.9k); post-sale holding 68,552 shares (3.51% ownership drop).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nuvalent from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

