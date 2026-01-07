Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) CEO Sells 29,450 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $5,075,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,773.57. The trade was a 80.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 78,703 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $13,480,249.84.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 31,261 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.38, for a total value of $5,326,249.18.

On Thursday, December 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 10,558 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,564,484.44.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 49,252 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $7,121,346.68.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 20,163 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,962,751.22.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 50,459 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $6,750,909.61.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $2,928,519.75.

On Monday, November 3rd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 814,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $184.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho set a $217.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

View Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.