SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100 shares.The stock last traded at $18.7280 and had previously closed at $18.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CWYUF
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 39.89%.The business had revenue of $164.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.
Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.
Featured Articles
