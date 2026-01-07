SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100 shares.The stock last traded at $18.7280 and had previously closed at $18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Sell”.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 39.89%.The business had revenue of $164.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

