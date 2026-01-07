Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $13.74. Jade Biosciences shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 58,304 shares trading hands.

JBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Jade Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jade Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $650.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBIO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences by 4,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small?molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

