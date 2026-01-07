Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.92, but opened at $45.91. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $47.0530, with a volume of 1,871,150 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,346.36. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,424.32. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $3,615,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.