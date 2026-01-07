Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.59 and last traded at $84.64. 16,943,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 19,384,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.23.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,323. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

