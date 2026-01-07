Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.87, but opened at $25.61. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $25.5830, with a volume of 4,475,575 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 2.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

Further Reading

