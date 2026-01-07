OneStream’s (OS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OS. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OneStream from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut OneStream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.
OneStream Stock Down 0.2%
OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at OneStream
In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $169,693.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,494.70. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneStream by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneStream in the third quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneStream in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneStream during the third quarter valued at $4,608,000.
More OneStream News
Here are the key news stories impacting OneStream this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hg Capital agreed to acquire OneStream for $6.4 billion in an all-cash transaction at $24.00 per share (roughly a 31% premium to the Jan. 5 closing price), providing a clear near-term valuation floor and strategic backing to accelerate the company’s AI and product roadmap. OneStream Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Hg for $6.4 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares surged on the buyout announcement as investors bought the takeover premium, lifting volume sharply and setting the stock near the offered cash consideration. OneStream (OS) Skyrockets 28% on $6.4-Billion Merger With Hg
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted around the announcement (routine with material news); the deal announcement and regulatory filings are the primary drivers to watch for timing and conditions. Hg Capital to buy OneStream in $6.4 billion deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target (down from $26), which effectively ties their view to the announced deal price and implies limited upside beyond the cash consideration. Benzinga Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Needham downgraded OneStream from “buy” to “hold,” signaling analyst caution once the takeover premium is realized and reflecting potential concerns about post-deal prospects or valuation. OS OneStream just downgraded at Needham — Here’s why
- Negative Sentiment: OneStream’s CRO exercised options and sold about $688,000 worth of shares weeks before the buyout was announced, which may raise governance and optics concerns among shareholders and regulators. OneStream CRO Exercises Options, Sells $688,000 Weeks Before $6.4 Billion Buyout Deal
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firm Ademi has opened an investigation into whether OneStream’s deal provides a fair price to public shareholders, introducing potential litigation/arbitrage risk that could delay closing or pressure the offer. Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether OneStream Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders
OneStream Company Profile
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
