Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,323. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 137.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,702,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,250,000 after buying an additional 362,409 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

