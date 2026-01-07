Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 126 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 126 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $21,532.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,201.35. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ekta Singh-Bushell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total transaction of $178,550.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.96. 21,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,138. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.