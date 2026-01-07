Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Insider Acquires 19,419 Shares of Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider Ian Corfield acquired 19,419 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,281 per share, with a total value of £248,757.39.

Ian Corfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 21st, Ian Corfield bought 28,296 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 879 per share, with a total value of £248,721.84.

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded up GBX 25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,300. 99,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.65. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 339.55 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,327.60. The firm has a market cap of £242.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,420.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well?funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70?years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

• Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

• Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Secure Trust Bank PLC, Yorke House, Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.

