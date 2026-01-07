JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

RYAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 3.8%

RYAN traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 238,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,966.33. The trade was a 91.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 252,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.