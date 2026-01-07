Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ):
- 1/7/2026 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Domino’s Pizza was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/5/2026 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Domino’s Pizza was given a new $460.00 price target on by analysts at Hovde Group.
- 1/5/2026 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.
- 12/29/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/2/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.
