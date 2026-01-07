Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ):

1/7/2026 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Domino’s Pizza was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2026 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2026 – Domino’s Pizza was given a new $460.00 price target on by analysts at Hovde Group.

1/5/2026 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.

12/29/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Domino's Pizza Inc alerts:

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.