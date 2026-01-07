Financial Survey: APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY) versus Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Intellinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares APT Systems and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APT Systems N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APT Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.03 Intellinetics $16.54 million 2.06 $20,000.00 ($0.39) -19.54

This table compares APT Systems and Intellinetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than APT Systems. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APT Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for APT Systems and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APT Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intellinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Intellinetics beats APT Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc., a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, accounts payable lifecycle automation, records management, workflow, and extended components; and YellowFolder, a specialized content management software solution for the K-12 education market. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and State, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

