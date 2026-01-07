Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 159,567 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,567 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

