KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 40,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $124,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Argus lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.