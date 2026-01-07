Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

