Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,841 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

